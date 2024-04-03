The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

SKIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (up from $3.00) on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (up from $2.00) on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Beauty Health by 16.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 15,695 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 14,323 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Beauty Health in the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Beauty Health by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 145,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 18,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Beauty Health by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 17,710 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Beauty Health stock opened at $4.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.66 million, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.43, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 5.28. Beauty Health has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Beauty Health had a negative return on equity of 18.85% and a negative net margin of 25.65%. The company had revenue of $96.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Beauty Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Beauty Health will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a Delivery System designs to connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; consumables, such as single-use tips, solutions, and serums used to provide a hydrafacial treatment; SkinStylus SteriLock Microsystem, a microneedling device used for the treatment of enhancing appearance of surgical or traumatic hypertrophic scars on the abdomen and facial acne scarring in Fitzpatrick skin types I, II, and III; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

