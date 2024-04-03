The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky lowered its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Allstate were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Allstate from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.69.

Allstate Stock Down 0.0 %

ALL opened at $172.54 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $173.77.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 13.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -296.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,847,016.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

