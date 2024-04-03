Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 194.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXQ Capital LP increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 64.3% in the third quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 42,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,182,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 39.9% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 8,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 36,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 20,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.89.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN stock opened at $170.36 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $188.12. The company has a market capitalization of $155.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.65%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

