Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Lowered to $189.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $200.00 to $189.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.91% from the company’s previous close.

TSLA has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $143.00 to $138.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $298.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.92. 20,357,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,186,625. The business’s fifty day moving average is $185.65 and its 200 day moving average is $219.67. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $152.37 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,598 shares of company stock worth $36,952,434 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

