Tectum Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $198.20 Million (TET)

Tectum (TET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. In the last week, Tectum has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. One Tectum token can now be purchased for approximately $26.95 or 0.00040921 BTC on popular exchanges. Tectum has a total market capitalization of $198.20 million and approximately $2.83 million worth of Tectum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tectum Profile

Tectum’s launch date was February 28th, 2018. Tectum’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,354,856 tokens. The official message board for Tectum is medium.com/@tectumsoftnote. Tectum’s official Twitter account is @tectumsocial. The Reddit community for Tectum is https://reddit.com/r//tectumcrypto/. The official website for Tectum is tectum.io.

Buying and Selling Tectum

According to CryptoCompare, “Tectum (TET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Tectum has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 4,981,934.07815669 in circulation. The last known price of Tectum is 28.01994907 USD and is up 0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $2,905,490.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tectum.io/.”

