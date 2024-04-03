Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $918,324,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 878.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,833,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544,151 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 107,898.3% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 896,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,120,000 after acquiring an additional 895,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $212,262,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $341.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $336.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.45. The stock has a market cap of $111.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $242.98 and a 12 month high of $348.88.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

