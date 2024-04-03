Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOTFree Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF comprises 0.6% of Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 209.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,196,000 after acquiring an additional 81,788 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,475,000 after buying an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 8,015 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 90,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock opened at $114.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $88.76 and a one year high of $115.61.

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

