T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth about $208,014,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,051,553,000 after purchasing an additional 625,340 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,342,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,559,000 after purchasing an additional 436,365 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,835,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 850.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,988,000 after purchasing an additional 325,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,925.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,034,116.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,357.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,925.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on TROW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $97.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TROW

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $118.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.88. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.43 and a fifty-two week high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 27.69% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.92%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.