T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given Outperform Rating at Oppenheimer

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $190.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TMUS. Raymond James upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.93.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $162.12. 343,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,572,738. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.54 and a 200-day moving average of $154.44. T-Mobile US has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $168.64. The firm has a market cap of $192.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.67, for a total transaction of $31,706,009.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 693,049,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,738,344,433.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.67, for a total value of $31,706,009.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 693,049,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,738,344,433.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total value of $984,363.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,555 shares in the company, valued at $17,274,364.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,923,807 shares of company stock worth $964,126,290. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of T-Mobile US

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 23,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,854 shares in the last quarter. STF Management LP increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 150.7% during the 3rd quarter. STF Management LP now owns 19,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 11,614 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 237,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,075,000 after purchasing an additional 24,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 96,374.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 134,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,781,000 after purchasing an additional 133,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.