Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Acquired by LVZ Inc.

LVZ Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,141 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the quarter. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. North Reef Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 4,485,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,683,000 after buying an additional 1,548,370 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $55,365,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 591.4% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,146,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,335,000 after buying an additional 980,341 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,702,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,530,000 after buying an additional 977,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,937,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,502,000 after buying an additional 941,244 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synovus Financial

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 2,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $78,180.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,817.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tim E. Bentsen sold 4,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $180,394.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,021.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 2,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $78,180.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,817.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SNV shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.06.

Synovus Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

SNV traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $38.15. 378,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,452,823. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.92 and its 200-day moving average is $33.77. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.40. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $40.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $488.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.60 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 15.74%. Equities analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.93%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

