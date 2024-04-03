Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) PT Raised to $34.00

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Oppenheimer from $17.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 41.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Sweetgreen from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sweetgreen from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sweetgreen from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Sweetgreen from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

Shares of NYSE:SG opened at $24.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -24.10 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.67. Sweetgreen has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $26.45.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 21.58% and a negative net margin of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sweetgreen will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $52,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,987,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 29,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $619,269.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 405,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,521,319.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $52,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,987,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,555 shares of company stock valued at $2,266,739 over the last three months. 22.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 394.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

