Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Receives Overweight Rating from Piper Sandler

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $12.00. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 115.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Sutro Biopharma from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.57.

Sutro Biopharma stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.10. 1,237,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,723. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day moving average is $3.80. Sutro Biopharma has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $6.13. The company has a market capitalization of $318.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, insider Nicki Vasquez sold 12,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $60,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,015. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 204.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 114,610 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,233,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 9,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,728,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,650,000 after buying an additional 28,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADC) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an ADC directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

