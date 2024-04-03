Susquehanna Reiterates Positive Rating for Mastercard (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “positive” rating restated by Susquehanna in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $535.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $481.95.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MA

Mastercard Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $479.43 on Wednesday. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $355.97 and a 12-month high of $490.00. The stock has a market cap of $447.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $467.67 and a 200-day moving average of $428.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total value of $3,829,314.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,003,217.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total transaction of $3,829,314.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,003,217.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $1,740,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,628 shares of company stock worth $23,309,067. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in Mastercard by 9.1% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,086 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $92,128,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 0.4% during the first quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 13,238 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mastercard

(Get Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.