Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Gap Down to $1,009.91

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1,009.91, but opened at $975.00. Super Micro Computer shares last traded at $978.94, with a volume of 882,874 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $960.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $865.23.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $55.86 billion, a PE ratio of 77.59, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $868.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $490.99.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 20.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,846,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,087 shares in the company, valued at $10,846,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,989 shares of company stock valued at $30,113,681 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

