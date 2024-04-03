Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Down 6.2%

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.74 and last traded at $5.75. Approximately 2,415,487 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 9,188,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOVA shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.89.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $194.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.09 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 58.00% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sunnova Energy International

In other news, insider Paul S. Mathews sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $50,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,377.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul S. Mathews sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $50,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,377.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Akbar Mohamed bought 152,450 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $1,054,954.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 236,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,081.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,580 shares of company stock worth $137,382. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sunnova Energy International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,530,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,192,000 after purchasing an additional 261,186 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,486,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,917,000 after purchasing an additional 215,905 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 42.9% in the third quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,308,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,098 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 39.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,241,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,618,000 after purchasing an additional 921,583 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,185,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,403,000 after purchasing an additional 9,078 shares during the period.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.