Sui (SUI) 1-Day Volume Hits $355.16 Million

Sui (SUI) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One Sui token can now be purchased for about $1.73 or 0.00002610 BTC on popular exchanges. Sui has a market cap of $2.25 billion and $355.16 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sui has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar.

Sui Profile

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,295,901,469 tokens. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork. The official website for Sui is sui.io/#.

Buying and Selling Sui

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Sui Network platform. Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,295,901,469.4146154 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 1.75221205 USD and is down -6.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 230 active market(s) with $429,656,619.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

