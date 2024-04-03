StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Sells 249 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,854,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,596 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 77,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.78. 19,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,540. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $102.64 and a 12-month high of $131.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.18. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2191 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

