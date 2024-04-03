StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Reduces Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,064 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 14,194 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 4.3% in the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,677,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,415,300. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.00. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.02 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $101.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.24.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $375,665 in the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

