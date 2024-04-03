StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Purchases 547 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 46.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the second quarter worth $30,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PECO. Mizuho upgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Down 1.0 %

PECO traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $33.90. The company had a trading volume of 58,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,487. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.09. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.85 and a 12-month high of $37.92. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 74.41, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.55.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.0975 dividend. This is a boost from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 254.35%.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

(Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

