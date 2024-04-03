StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Purchases 4,572 Shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the second quarter valued at $39,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Stock Performance

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund stock remained flat at $7.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,215. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $8.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.60.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Dividend Announcement

About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

