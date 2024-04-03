StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Has $610,000 Stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 633.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Stock Performance

ITM traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.14. The stock had a trading volume of 206,049 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.75.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Increases Dividend

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.