StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Has $13.75 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,735 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $13,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.66. 8,165,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,625,531. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $211.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.97.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

