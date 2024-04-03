StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 38,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 214.6% during the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVY traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.85. 114,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,562. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $123.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.54. The stock has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.9976 dividend. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

