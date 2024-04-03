StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Cuts Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 53.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,987 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Southern by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Southern by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Southern by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 296,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,775,000 after purchasing an additional 10,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Southern in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $60,286.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,984.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $359,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,291,435.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $60,286.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,984.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,998 shares of company stock worth $1,806,063 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.19. 975,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,515,158. The firm has a market cap of $77.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.89. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $61.56 and a twelve month high of $75.80.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 11.40%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.14%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

