StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 14,180 JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC owned 0.13% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,544,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 130.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 209,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,131,000 after buying an additional 118,404 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 133.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 338,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,376,000 after purchasing an additional 193,409 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Price Performance

JMUB traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $50.36. 179,758 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.92.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1449 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

