StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Acquires 109 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 333.3% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 57.4% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Texas Instruments Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $170.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 754,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,525,749. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $188.12. The company has a market cap of $154.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.55.
Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Texas Instruments Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.65%.
Texas Instruments Profile
Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.
