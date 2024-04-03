Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.52 Per Share

Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.5243 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This is a boost from Storebrand ASA’s previous dividend of $0.47.
Storebrand ASA Price Performance
Shares of SREDY opened at $15.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.19. Storebrand ASA has a one year low of $14.78 and a one year high of $15.19.
Storebrand ASA Company Profile
