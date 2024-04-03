Stonegate Investment Group LLC Sells 759 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 2,873.3% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

JCI opened at $65.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.49. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

