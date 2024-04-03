Stonegate Investment Group LLC Sells 25 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC reduced its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $568,266,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,597,000 after buying an additional 635,416 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 101,509.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 531,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,531,000 after buying an additional 530,893 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after buying an additional 386,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $198,365,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 6,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.60, for a total value of $6,847,394.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 205,095 shares in the company, valued at $217,933,947. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 6,444 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.60, for a total transaction of $6,847,394.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 205,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,933,947. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,468 shares of company stock worth $28,769,333 in the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,140.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $851.22 and a 12 month high of $1,169.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,076.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $993.36.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Barclays upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,235.00 to $1,240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,090.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ORLY

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.