Stonegate Investment Group LLC Sells 2,326 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,326 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,907,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,382,170,000 after buying an additional 279,702 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,078,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,203,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,382 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Crown Castle by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,936,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,098,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,330 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle by 27.6% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,076,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,262,045,000 after buying an additional 2,398,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 21.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,134,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $932,682,000 after buying an additional 1,818,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.93.

Crown Castle Stock Down 1.4 %

Crown Castle stock opened at $102.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.85. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.72 and a 1-year high of $136.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 180.92%.

Crown Castle Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.