Stonegate Investment Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,609 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,862 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the third quarter worth $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 138.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Synovus Financial

In related news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 2,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $78,180.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,817.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 2,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $78,180.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,086 shares in the company, valued at $423,817.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tim E. Bentsen sold 4,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $180,394.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,021.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SNV shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stephens assumed coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Monday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Price Performance

SNV opened at $38.09 on Wednesday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $40.92. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.77.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.14). Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $488.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.60 million. Research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.93%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.