Stonegate Investment Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,179 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Shell in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shell by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Trading Up 2.7 %

SHEL stock opened at $69.77 on Wednesday. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $55.78 and a 1-year high of $69.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $225.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.93.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Shell

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.