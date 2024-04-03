Stonegate Investment Group LLC Has $929,000 Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,673 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,006 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1,001.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 91,851 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Williams Companies by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after buying an additional 29,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $39.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.27 and a 1-year high of $39.30.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.52%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.09.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

