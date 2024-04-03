Stonegate Investment Group LLC Has $912,000 Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,750,000 after purchasing an additional 106,641 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,518,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,488,671,000 after acquiring an additional 90,589 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,752,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,778,000 after acquiring an additional 70,272 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,004,000 after acquiring an additional 457,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $695,560,000 after purchasing an additional 51,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROK. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 13,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total transaction of $3,933,978.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,575.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.52, for a total transaction of $140,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,519.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 13,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total value of $3,933,978.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,575.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,877 shares of company stock valued at $5,058,772 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

NYSE:ROK opened at $280.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.11 and a 1-year high of $348.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 47.57%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

