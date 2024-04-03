Stonegate Investment Group LLC Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,176 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 5,571 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,712 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 12,133 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CRM opened at $304.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $187.31 and a one year high of $318.71. The company has a market cap of $294.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.82, for a total value of $2,538,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,861 shares in the company, valued at $15,193,919.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.82, for a total transaction of $2,538,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,193,919.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 24,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.08, for a total value of $7,386,762.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 913,175 shares of company stock worth $261,391,996 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Salesforce from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet raised Salesforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Salesforce

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.