Stonegate Investment Group LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Atlassian by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,128,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TEAM shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial began coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.19.

In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total transaction of $1,824,557.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,824,329.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.55, for a total transaction of $594,158.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 171,674 shares in the company, valued at $41,296,180.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total value of $1,824,557.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,824,329.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 293,159 shares of company stock valued at $63,490,538. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TEAM opened at $196.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.85 billion, a PE ratio of -131.56 and a beta of 0.63. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $258.69.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

