Stonegate Investment Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 5,924.9% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 467,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,462,000 after buying an additional 459,949 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 945.2% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,714,000 after acquiring an additional 231,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 120,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

VTV opened at $161.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.05. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $163.30.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.