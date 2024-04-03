Stonegate Investment Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,699,906 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,356,142,000 after purchasing an additional 504,416 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Netflix by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,463,661 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,906,005,000 after acquiring an additional 644,162 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,501,762,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,633,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,749,712,000 after purchasing an additional 96,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,878,293 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,464,444,000 after purchasing an additional 759,378 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $614.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $265.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $591.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $493.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $315.62 and a one year high of $634.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. Redburn Atlantic lifted their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $595.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Netflix from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $583.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total transaction of $148,454.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,575,476.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total value of $25,591,006.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,003,651.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total transaction of $148,454.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $17,575,476.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 268,335 shares of company stock valued at $151,619,811 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

