Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $13.50, but opened at $13.22. Stoke Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.52, with a volume of 131,390 shares.

Specifically, insider Barry Ticho sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,508.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Stoke Therapeutics news, insider Barry Ticho sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,508.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward M. Md Kaye sold 11,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $68,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,741 shares of company stock valued at $223,115 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.63.

Stoke Therapeutics Trading Down 3.0 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.25. The stock has a market cap of $605.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stoke Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 46.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

About Stoke Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.