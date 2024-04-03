StockNews.com Upgrades Corning (NYSE:GLW) to Hold

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on GLW. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. HSBC downgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Get Corning alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Corning

Corning Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:GLW opened at $32.51 on Monday. Corning has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $36.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.52, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Corning had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Corning will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $2,574,903.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,155,042.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corning

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 173.6% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 800.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth $28,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Corning

(Get Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.