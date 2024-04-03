StockNews.com Lowers LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Sunday.

LMAT has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LeMaitre Vascular has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.20.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $64.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 47.78, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $74.64.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $48.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LeMaitre Vascular Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

Insider Transactions at LeMaitre Vascular

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 36,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $2,489,898.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,187,526 shares in the company, valued at $148,817,393.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Lawrence J. Jasinski sold 5,110 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $344,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,357.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 36,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $2,489,898.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,187,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,817,393.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,036 shares of company stock worth $7,873,749 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LeMaitre Vascular

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the 1st quarter worth $380,000. West Tower Group LLC lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 201.3% in the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 467 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 555.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LeMaitre Vascular

(Get Free Report)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.