StockNews.com Lowers Insperity (NYSE:NSP) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet cut Insperity from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Insperity has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $115.00.

NYSE:NSP opened at $107.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.14. Insperity has a 1 year low of $90.80 and a 1 year high of $131.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 153.34% and a net margin of 2.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Insperity will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Insperity by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,714,000 after acquiring an additional 409,174 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,048,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,529,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,210,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,534,000 after acquiring an additional 224,772 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Insperity during the 2nd quarter valued at $257,100,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

