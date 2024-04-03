StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Stock Performance

NASDAQ LEDS opened at $1.52 on Monday. SemiLEDs has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average of $1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 166.93% and a negative net margin of 46.78%. The company had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SemiLEDs

About SemiLEDs

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEDS. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in SemiLEDs in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in SemiLEDs in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SemiLEDs in the third quarter valued at $29,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

