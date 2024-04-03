StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

NASDAQ:OESX opened at $0.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1.01. The company has a market cap of $29.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.60. Orion Energy Systems has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $2.06.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $25.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.16 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 21.44% and a negative return on equity of 57.56%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. 52.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

