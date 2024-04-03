StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Fanhua Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FANH opened at $4.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $259.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of -0.10. Fanhua has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $9.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fanhua

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANH. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Fanhua in the second quarter valued at approximately $668,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fanhua by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,090,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after purchasing an additional 77,719 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fanhua during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Fanhua by 4.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 515,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 22,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fanhua during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. 26.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

