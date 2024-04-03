StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Green Agriculture Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of CGA opened at $2.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day moving average is $2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $40.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.50. China Green Agriculture has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $4.17.
China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative net margin of 14.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%.
Institutional Trading of China Green Agriculture
China Green Agriculture Company Profile
China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers, agricultural products, and bitcoin in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production); and Antaeus (Bitcoin).
