StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CGA opened at $2.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day moving average is $2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $40.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.50. China Green Agriculture has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $4.17.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative net margin of 14.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%.

Institutional Trading of China Green Agriculture

China Green Agriculture Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in China Green Agriculture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in China Green Agriculture by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in China Green Agriculture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers, agricultural products, and bitcoin in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production); and Antaeus (Bitcoin).

