StockNews.com Begins Coverage on voxeljet (NYSE:VJET)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
voxeljet Price Performance
NYSE:VJET opened at $0.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.42. voxeljet has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $2.35. The company has a market cap of $5.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.12.
About voxeljet
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than voxeljet
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Low Interest Rates Can Help These Commercial Banks Rally Higher
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Tesla Stock Drops on Weak Delivery Numbers and it May Fall More
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- PVH Stock Gets 25% Discount: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for voxeljet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for voxeljet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.