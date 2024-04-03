StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TCON opened at $0.42 on Friday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.94.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TRACON Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.61% of the company’s stock.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.

