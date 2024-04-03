StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
TimkenSteel Price Performance
TimkenSteel stock opened at $20.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $880.26 million, a PE ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.98. TimkenSteel has a 12 month low of $15.59 and a 12 month high of $24.30.
In other news, CEO Michael S. Williams sold 11,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $238,222.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 358,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,396,909.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael S. Williams sold 11,553 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $238,222.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 358,725 shares in the company, valued at $7,396,909.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 2,000 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $40,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,018.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,018 shares of company stock valued at $786,909. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
TimkenSteel Company Profile
TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets. Its products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.
