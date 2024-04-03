StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Price Performance

Shares of SALM opened at $0.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.84. Salem Media Group has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Get Salem Media Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salem Media Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SALM. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Salem Media Group by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20,330 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 64.7% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 16,481 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Salem Media Group by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 35,300 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Salem Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 10.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 33 FM radio stations and 70 radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.